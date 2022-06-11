Reviewing Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sema4 and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63% Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sema4 and Better Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 2.83 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,683.16 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sema4 currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 333.96%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 861.54%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Sema4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Sema4 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4 (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.