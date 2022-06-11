Richard H. Little Acquires 1,000 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) CEO Richard H. Little bought 1,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $14,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,030.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BATL opened at $13.91 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.54.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 45.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter.
About Battalion Oil (Get Rating)
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Battalion Oil (BATL)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.