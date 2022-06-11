Richard H. Little Acquires 1,000 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) CEO Richard H. Little bought 1,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $14,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,030.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BATL opened at $13.91 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 45.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after buying an additional 296,132 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

