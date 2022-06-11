River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.64), with a volume of 1064771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

The company has a market cap of £44.63 million and a P/E ratio of -23.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Hoctor Duncan purchased 188,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £499,999.35 ($626,565.60).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.