Robust Token (RBT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $427.00

Robust Token (RBT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00022730 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $158,718.05 and approximately $427.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00321537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 196.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027930 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00434695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

