Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,072,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 882,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 76,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.