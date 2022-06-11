Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 335.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,226,000 after buying an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

