Ronald L. Jr. Miller Sells 12,991 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $4.26 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

