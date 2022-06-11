Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Tracy Knox Sells 8,463 Shares

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.26 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROVR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rover Group by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

