Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 18,926 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.26 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.