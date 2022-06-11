Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €810.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($870.97) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) target price on Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €753.79 ($810.52).

Shares of KER stock opened at €510.40 ($548.82) on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €504.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €600.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

