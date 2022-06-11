RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $151,629.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $88.91 million and $151,629.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $28,582.46 or 0.99299199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

