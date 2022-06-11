Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.05

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 163278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.

RBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rubellite Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.29. The firm has a market cap of C$269.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

