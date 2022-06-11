RWS Holdings plc (RWS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 378.80 ($4.75) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 326 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 681 ($8.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.79.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($41,979.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RWS in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.15) target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.65) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 745 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

