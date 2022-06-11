Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 392,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOGOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,835,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,155,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,502,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AOGOU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

