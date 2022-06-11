Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 243,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

OXAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

