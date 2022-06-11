Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 432,983 SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 432,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 12.20% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,014,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,698,000.

SMAP stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

