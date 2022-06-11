Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,200 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.88% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,646,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QFTA opened at $9.89 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

