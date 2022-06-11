Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.98 Million in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000.

NASDAQ:ROCAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

