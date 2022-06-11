Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.81 Million in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 330,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.