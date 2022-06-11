Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,193,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,261,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,624,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTH stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

