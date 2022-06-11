Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 371,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 10.81% of Digital Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

