Saba Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,501 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.43% of AEye worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIDR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AEye by 2,892.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $2,190,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,215 shares of company stock valued at $428,750 over the last three months. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LIDR stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
AEye Company Profile
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
