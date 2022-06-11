Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €91.67 ($98.57) on Tuesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($99.31). The business has a 50-day moving average of €99.78 and a 200-day moving average of €104.80.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

