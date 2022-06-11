Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $257.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.64.

Shares of SAIA opened at $191.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 12-month low of $173.64 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saia by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 122.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Saia by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

