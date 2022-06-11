San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Trading Up 2.5%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.
The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.
About San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)
