SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $325.53 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

