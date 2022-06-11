Scala Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $623,762.13 and approximately $300.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00318094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 204.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00434632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

