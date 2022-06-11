Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.74) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.11 ($6.57) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.59 and a 200 day moving average of €6.28.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.