Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 190,913 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 15,216.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 61,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 179,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $326,227 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.