Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,312 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

BK stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

