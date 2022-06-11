Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 211,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of XM opened at $13.11 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

