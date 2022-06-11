Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 66,020 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $20,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

