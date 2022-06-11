Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $60.00 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

