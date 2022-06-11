Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,377,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GSK by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GSK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($22.24) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.80) to GBX 1,900 ($23.81) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

