Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

