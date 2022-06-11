Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 67,104 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $86,792,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,038,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

