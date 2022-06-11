Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,537,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,694,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.