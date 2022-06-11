Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Science 37 stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Science 37 by 2,261.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 309,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 296,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Science 37 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,039,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

