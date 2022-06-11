Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Cowen

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.