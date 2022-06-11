Scotiabank Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.24.

CVE stock opened at C$30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.65. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$9.23 and a one year high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total transaction of C$1,550,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$987,891.48. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Insiders have sold a total of 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325 over the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

