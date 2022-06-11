Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 461.50 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 461.50 ($5.78). 148,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 214,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($5.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £813.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 488.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 500.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £16,520 ($20,701.75).

About Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

