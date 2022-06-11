SEB Equity Research Lowers FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Hold

SEB Equity Research lowered shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 10.76%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 617,721 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth $258,754,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 168,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

