Seeyond Acquires 29,178 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 731.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 317,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

CTVA stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

