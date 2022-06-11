Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 367,784 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 39,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.14 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

