Seeyond Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,196.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 54.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

