Seeyond Has $983,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Copart were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 334,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,428,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $108.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.95. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

