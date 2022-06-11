Seeyond Purchases 4,537 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.