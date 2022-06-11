Seeyond Purchases 9,717 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seeyond boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 233,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.
In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
