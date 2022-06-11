Seeyond Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $81,546,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 415.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after acquiring an additional 215,831 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $196.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.89 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

