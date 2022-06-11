Seeyond Sells 1,370 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

